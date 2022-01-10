Kettle River Chicken Alfredo Pizza Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Kettle River Chicken Alfredo Pizza is being recalled because it may contain wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who has celiac disease or who is allergic to wheat could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Kettle River Products of Askov, Minnesota.

The frozen, heat treated, not fully cooked pizza was produced on various dates between December 9, 2021 through January 3, 2022. It is a 12 inch pizza that weighs 25-ounce and is wrapped in plastic. It is labeled Kettle River Chicken Alfredo Pizza and it has the lot codes 21343, 21349, 21362, or 22011 stamped on the bottom of the product packaging.

The pizza has the establishment number “P-04203” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail and restaurant locations, as well as to fundraiser programs, in the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The problem was discovered when the company found it used labels intended for a different product that does not contain wheat.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the pizza away in a double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.