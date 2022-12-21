King Oscar Anchovies Recalled For High Histamine Levels

by

King Oscar Anchovies in Olive Oil are being recalled because they are high in histamines, a compound that can cause scromboid poisoning. About 263 cases of this item are included in this recall. Because this recall was posted on the FDA Enforcement page, there is no information about possible illnesses or adverse reactions. The recalling firm is Tri-Union Frozen Products of El Segundo, California.

Symptoms of scromboid food poisoning include tingling and burning in the mouth, facial swelling, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some people can experience symptoms similar to asthma, with wheezing, coughing, or difficulty breathing. These symptoms usually appear within minutes to several hours after eating contaminated fish.

This recalled product was distributed to two distribution centers: DOT Foods Inc in Mount Sterling, Illinois, and UNFI in Chesterfield, New Hampshire. There is no word on where the anchovies may have been distributed further.

The recalled product is King Oscar Anchovies Flat Fillet in Olive Oil that is packaged in 2 ounce cans. There are 18 cans per carton. The UPC number for the carton is 3480060061. The ingredients in this product are anchovies, olive oil, and salt. The fish were packed in Peru. The code information on the product is: CSN-2111/1, CSN-2111/2, CSN-2112/1, CSN-2111/2, CSN-2115/1, 2115/2, 2117/2. The best if used by date that is stamped on the label is April 2023. There is no image available.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.