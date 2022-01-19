King Ranch Casserole Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

King Ranch Casserole is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination, in connection to a food poisoning investigation that is linked to frozen corn. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this particular item. The recalling firm is Doughgirls Baking Inc., doing business as Doughgirls Comfort Kitchen & Bakeshop.

The recalled product was sold at Doughgirls Comfort Kitchen & Bakeshop that is located at 3322 Shrum Lane, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The casserole does not have a brand name. King Ranch Casserole was sold in two sizes: Large, with no UPC number, and Small, also with no UPC number. All products that were sold between October 20, 2021 and December 20, 2021 are included in this recall.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) inspection activities. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the CFIA will notify the public on their food recall warning page. The government is ensuring that industry is removing this recalled product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamaintion. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria will not look, taste, or smell different. Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate this product and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor.