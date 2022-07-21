Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Chicken Mix Recalled

by

Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix is being recalled because it is misbranded because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is MSI Express Inc. of Grand Prairie, Texas.

About 16,498 pounds of the chicken and rice soup mix is recalled. The not heat treated, shelf stable soup mix was produced on January 19 and January 31, 2022. The recalled item is 1.29-pound (583 gram) plastic pouch packages that contain Knorr Professional Soup du jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix. The product has the best by dates of January 19, 2024 for products that were distributed in the United States, and April 26, 2023 for products that were distributed in Canada.

The soup mixes subject to recall have the establishment number P-44055 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold in the United States and Canada to food service trades, such as restaurants, cafeterias, fast food chains, and sports stadiums, as well as through online sales.

The problem was discovered when the establishment told FSIS that it performed allergen testing validation on the finished soup, and it tested positive for dairy. Dairy was not listed on the product label because the company received an incorrect ingredient component.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ pantries. If you purchased this product and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.