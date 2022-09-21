Kroger RTE Vegetables Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Kroger RTE vegetables are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is GHGA of Conley, Georgia.

The recalled Kroger RTE vegetables were sold at Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia starting on September 11, 2022. The sell by date has expired, and these products were removed from store shelves and are no longer for sale, but consumers could still have them in their homes or may have frozen them for later use. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria are not destroyed by freezing.

The sell by date and lot numbers are on the top primary label of each product. They were packaged in clear plastic containers and were sold in the deli or produce sections of those Kroger stores.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, including the package size, UPC number, sell by date, pictures of the recalled produocts, and the lot code. The products include Asparagus Sauce, Fiesta Corn, Fajita Mix, Diced Red Onion, Medium Hatch Salsa, Mango Habanero Blender, Mushroom Stir Fry Blend, Mild Guacamole Blender, Hamburger Fixins’, Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill, Small Ranch Tray with Dip, and Snacking Peppers, among others.

If you purchased these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

If you froze any of these Kroger RTE vegetables for later use, discard them. You should clean out your refrigerator and freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria and wash your hands well after handling these products.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take to get sick. The elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic health condition are more likely to have serious complications with this infection. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. If you do get sick, see your doctor.