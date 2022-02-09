La Fiesta Saladitos Salted Plums With Chili Recalled For Lead

by

La Fiesta Saladitos Salted Plums With Chili is being recalled for lead, a toxic heavy metal. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is La Fiesta Food Products of La Mirada, California.

Acute lead poisoning can occur when someone ingests large quantities of the metal. Lead can affect almost every system in the body. The damage depends on the amount of consumption and the duration of exposure, along with the age of the person who is exposed. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavioral changes, and seizures. Long term exposure can cause learning disabilities and reduce IQ.

This recalled product is La Fiesta Saladitos Salted Plums with Chili (Saladitos Con Cr lef) with the UPC number 032327028290. This product was sold in California, Nevada, North Carolina, and Georgia at the retail level from December 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022. The package size of the product is 1 ounce. The product has a red label with white printing and the La Fiesta brand name printed on a green background.

There are four other recalls for this product currently active. The same product is being sold under different brand names and in different areas of the country.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Dispose of it according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal program. Products containing lead should not just been thrown away in the regular garbage. You can also take the salted plums back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.