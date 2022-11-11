La Rosa Pasteurized Crabmeat Recalled For Defective Seal

by

La Rosa Pasteurized Crabmeat is being recalled because the cans may have a defective seal, which could introduce pathogens into the product. This recall is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page, which does not provide any information about possible adverse reactions. The recalling firm is River City Seafood International of Jacksonville, Florida.

This product was sold in the United States at the retail level. The recalled product is La Rosa BluCrab Pasteurized Crabmeat (Jumbo, Lump, Claw) that is packaged in 454 gram cans. The can label is the same for all categories of the crab, and there is a sticker placed on the product packaging lid that defines each category. This recall is not yet classified as a Class I, II, or III.

The Lot number 0531 is stamped on the product label. And the best by date for this product is 11/2023. About 51 cases, or 612 pounds, of crabmeat are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with the crabmeat. Some pathogens can produce toxins as they grow that are not destroyed by heat, so heating the crabmeat may not make it safe to eat. You can discard the La Rose Pasteurized Crabmeat in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling this product.