La Stimpson’s Surf Clams Recalled For Possible Botulism

La Stimpson’s Surf Clams are being recalled in Canada for possible Clostridium botulinum contamination. This pathogen produces the toxin botulism, which can be deadly. The clams were sold at the Moncton Fish Market in Moncton, New Brunswick. The brand of the product is Moncton Fish Market. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The recalled item is Moncton Fish Market La Stimpson’s Surf Clams that are packaged in 153 gram glass jars. There is no UPC number on the label. All jars that were sold unrefrigerated are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspeciotn Agency’s inspection activities. A food safety investigation has been started, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed through updated food recall warnings. There was another recall for another jarred clam product, Moncton Fish Market Bar Clams, that were also sold at Moncton Fish Market in December 2021.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food contaminated with this toxin will not look, smell, or taste different. Symptoms of botulism food poisoning can start with difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, and difficulty speaking. Paralysis progresses downward through the body until a person can no longer breathe. There is an antidote to this toxin, but it must be given intravenously in a hospital setting.