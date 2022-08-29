Lamb’s Supreme Shredded Hash Browns Recalled For Listeria

by

Lamb’s Supreme Shredded Hash Browns is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This item was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in British Columbia. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gordon Food Service.

The recalled product is Lamb’s Supreme Shredded Hash Browns that are packaged in 18 pound (six 3 pound containers) packages. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 1 00 44979 01969 1. You can see the long list of product codes for this item at the CFIA web site. No product photo was provided.

All institutions are urged not to serve or sell these IQF hash browns, even if they are cooked thoroughly first, because of the potential for cross-contamination. The hash browns should be returned to the place of purchase, or discarded in a sealed package inside a secure trash can so other people can’t access them.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are vulnerable to this illness can suffer symptoms such as high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches that are usually preceded by diarrhea and nausea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth even though their illness is mild.

Any institution that had this product should thoroughly clean freezers and refrigerators with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not destroy it.