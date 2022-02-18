Lehi Valley Yogurt Raisins Recalled For Undeclared Peanut Allergen

by

Lehi Valley Yogurt Raisins are being recalled because they may contain peanut allergen that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Lehi Valley Trading of Mesa, Arizona.

The recalled Lehi Valley Yogurt Raisins include three different brands. They are Snack-Worthy Yogurt Raisins in 10 ounce clear tubs. The UPC number for that product is 7911400668 and the best by date is 09/12/22. The lot code is 222268. Also recalled is Woody’s Smokehouse Yogurt Raisins in 12.3 ounce clear plastic bags. The UPC number for that item is 9524865531 and the best by date is August 23, 2022. Finally, Texas Best Smokehouse Yogurt Raisins packaged in 8 ounce clear plastic bags is recalled. That product has the UPC number 9524832055 and the best by date August 23, 2022. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The products were sold nationwide at the retail level. This recall was initiated after the company discovered that equipment used to package the yogurt raisins may have come into contact with product that contains peanut allergens.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.