Lily’s Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips Recalled For Allergen

Lily’s Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips is being recalled because the product contains soy, one of the major food allergens, in the form of soy lethicin, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lily’s Sweets.

About 18,855 cases of the product are recalled. The recalled product is Lily’s Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips in 7 ounce pouches. The product was a limited holiday seasonal offering that was sold only at Walmart stores in the United States. No other Lily’s products are included in this recall.

The UPC number for the recalled product is 8-10003-46159-9. The lot code information that is printed on the label include 01/24/2023 BS, 01/25/2023 AS, 01/25/2023 BS, 01/25/23 CS, 01/26/2023 AS, 01/26/2023 BS, 01/26/23 CS, 01/27/2023 AS, 01/27/2023 BS, 01/27/23 CS, 01/28/2023 AS, 01/28/2023 BS, 01/31/2023 AS, 01/31/2023 BS, 02/01/2023 AS, 02/01/2023 BS, 02/01/23 CS, 02/02/2023 AS, 02/02/2023 BS, 02/02/23 CS, 02/03/2023 AS, 02/03/2023 BS, 02/03/23 CS, 02/04/2023 AS, and 02/04/2023 BS. This recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

The error was discovered when consumers contacted the company and reported finding white candy pieces, which contain soy lethicin, mixed in with the peppermint baking chips. The error occurred at a co-manufacturer. The white candy pieces are disc-shaped candy.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the baking chips away in a secure garbage can, or you can take the item back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.