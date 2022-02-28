Lovevery Drinking Cups with Handle Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Lovevery Drinking Cups are being recalled because the handle can detach from the steel cup. This poses a choking hazard for young children. The company has received 70 reports of the handle of the drinking cup becoming partly or completely detached, including two incidents where a child had the cup handle in their mouth. No choking injuries have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Lovevery Inc. of Boise, Idaho.

The recall is for a stainless steel drinking cup that is included in Lovevery’s Inspector Play Kits that are intended for children age seven to eight months. The recalled cups have a handle and measure 2.25 inches tall. Only cups with a handle are included in this recall.

The cups were sold online at the company’s web site from July 2018 through July 2021. The Inspector Play Kit sold for about $80.00. The product was manufactured in China. About 169,000 units of this product were sold in the United States, and about 11,000 units were sold in Canada.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled drinking cups away from children. Stop using them and contact Lovevery for a free replacement cup.

Consumers will receive the replacement after registering on the firm’s website. You then need to upload a photo of the defaced cup with “X Recalled X” written inside the cup with a permanent marker. Consumers also need to affirm to Lovevery that the cup will be recycled according to local guidelines or disposed of in the trash. Lovevery is contacting all known purchasers of this product to inform them about this issue and recall.