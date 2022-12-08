Lukai Sweetened Jujube Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Lukai Sweetened Jujube is being recalled because it may contain sulfites that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sulfites could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. the recalling firm is Northern Food I/E Inc. of Westbury, New York.

All lots and codes of this product are included in the recall. The recalled item is Lukai Sweetened Jujube that is packaged in an 8.3 ounce red and yellow plastic package. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6921996166881. No picture of this product was provided.

This recall was triggered by routine sampling conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel that found the sulfite containing product was sold in packages that did not reveal the presence of that compound as required by law.

If you bought this item and are allergic to sulfates, do not eat them. You can return them to the store where you bought them, or throw them away in a double bagged package inside a secure trash can.

Sulfites are used as preservatives in food. A sensitivity or allergy can cause symptoms such as hives and symptoms of asthma. Sulfites can cause serious reactions in people with asthma.