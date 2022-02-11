Lupag Plain Dried Salted Plums Recalled For Lead Contamination

by

Lupag Plain Dried Salted Plums are being recalled for possible elevated lead contamination. This is the fifth of five recalls of this type of product this year, which were distributed by different companies in different areas of the country. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Rojas Inc. of Los Angeles, California.

Lead is a heavy metal and can cause serious health problems if consumed. Exposure to larger amounts of lead causes acute lead poisoning. Symptoms of this illness include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavioral changes, and seizures. Long term exposure to lead can cause learning disabilities and reduce IQ. Anyone who is concerned about a possible illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The recalled product is Lupag Plain Dried Salted Plums that were packaged in 0.5 ounce bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 725535011337. The production date of this product is December 2021. The recall is made with the knowledge of the FDA and the California Department of Public Health Food & Drug Branch.

If you purchased these dried plums, do not eat them. You should discard them according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system. Any products containing lead should not be simply thrown away. You can contact local authorities to find out where to discard them. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.