Magic Chef Air Fryers Recalled For Possible Fire and Burn Hazard

Magic Chef Air Fryers are being recalled for a possible fire and burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The air fryer can overheat. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Newair.com LLC of Cypress, California. The air fryers were manufactured in China.

About 11,750 of these air fryers were sold online at Newair, Walmart, Wayfair, Amazon, and Target stores from July 2018 through September 2020. They cost between $115.00 to $138.00.

The recall is for the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB for the black version, and MCAF56DW for the white version. You can see pictures of the recalled air fryers on the CPSC web site. Magic Chef is printed on the top of the fryers. The rating label on the bottom of the air fryer has the brand name Magic Chef along with the model number. The air fryers measure about 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches.

If you bought this Magic Chef air fryer with those model numbers, stop using it immediately. You need to provide a picture of the rating label to the company to get instructions about how to disable the air fryer. You will then receive a refund in the form of a Newair credit. The credit amount will be $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt. No receipt is needed to get the $50.00 credit.