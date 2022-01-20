Mahruse Halva with Black Seeds Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Mahruse Halva with Black Seeds is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is 1991166 Ontario Inc. This product is a type of candy.

The recalled product is Mahruse Halva with Black Seeds hat is packaged in 700 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 8 681305 250691. The codes on the product are: PRO: 25/05/2021 EXP: 24/05/2023 LOT.NO: 001. It was sold in Ontario at the retail level and may have been sold in other provinces and territories in that country.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens a notice will be posted on the CIFA food recall web page. This recall was started after Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Remember that Salmonella bacteria do not change the texture, taste, aroma, or appearance of food. If you ate this halva, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which usually start six hours to six days after consumption of contaminated food. Symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, call your doctor.