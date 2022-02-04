Make Your Super Bowl Party a Safe One With USDA Tips

by

The Super Bowl is February 13, 2021. If you are hosting guests, make your Super Bowl party a safe one with these tips from the USDA. Whether you choose cold snacks or hot ones or a combination, since the event will last at least four hours, you’ll need to keep an eye on the clock.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement, “As families and friends safely gather to watch the big game, keep food safety in mind. No matter who you’re rooting for, foodborne illness is a dangerous opponent we face during the game. Millions of people get sick from food poisoning each year. Following guidance on keeping food at safe temperatures, proper handwashing and avoiding cross-contamination will protect you and your party guests.”

Football fans usually eat throughout the game, which means that perishable food can go bad. Those foods, including chicken wings, deli wraps and meatball appetizers, as well as cut fruit and veggies platters, can only be left at room temperature for two hours.

The danger zone of 40°F to 140°F is where bacterial counts can double in food in just 20 minutes. It won’t take long before there are enough bacteria in just a bite of food to make you really sick.

The solution? Put out small amounts of food and replenish the supply frequently. If you order takeout food, follow the same rules. And if you’re reheating food, heat to 165°F and use your food thermometer to make sure it reaches that temp.

And as always, follow the four steps to food safety: Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill. Clean your hands before preparing food and eating. Wash surfaces and utensils with soap and warm water before cooking and after contact with raw meat, poultry, fish, and eggs. Separate: use different cutting boards for raw meats and produce, and keep these items apart to avoid cross-contamination. Cook foods to safe final internal temperatures and check that temp with a food thermometer. And chill foods promptly to reduce bacterial growth.

With these tips you’ll have a great fun and safe Super Bowl party!