Marutomo Dashi Soup Base Recalled For Undeclared Wheat and Soy

by

Marutomo Dashi Soup Base is being recalled because it may contain wheat and soy, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, and anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. of Santa Fe Springs, California.

The recalled product is Marutomo Dashi Soup Base that s packaged in 17.6 ounce blue plastic packages with a sticker label in English on the back side. The best before dates included in this recall are between July 1, 2021 and July 22, 2022. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 074410374020.. The soup base was distributed in California and Nevada through restaurants and retail stores.

The company started the recall when they discovered that the product containing wheat and soybeans was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. The problem was apparently caused by human error during the product label checking process. The company has ceased distribution of this product until they are sure the issue has been corrected.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to wheat and/or soy, or have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.