Matiz Valencia Almonds Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

Matiz Valencia Almonds are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious allergic reaction if thy eat this product. No reports of illness or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is New Seasons Market.

The recalled product is Matiz Valencia Almonds. The almonds are packaged in a clear round plastic tub container and labeled with various weights. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 207433. The best by dates for this product range from May 31, 2022 to July 3, 2022. They were sold in Oregon and Washington in New Season Market stores in the cheese department.

The recall was started when the company discovered peanuts in the packages of almonds. The product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can, or you an take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Receipts are not required for the return.

People are usually born with peanut allergies. The allergic reaction to the protein in the peanuts can be very severe. Early symptoms of a peanut allergy reaction include hives, redness, or swelling of the skin; itching or tingling in or around the mouth or throat; and digestive problems with as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, or vomiting. Serious symptoms include wheezing, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, weak pulse, and pale or blue coloring of the skin.