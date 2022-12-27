Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Yogurt Recalled For Almonds

by

Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Yogurt is being recalled because it contains almonds, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice does not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company or the FDA to date in connection with the consumption of this yogurt. The recalling firm is Culture Fresh Foods.

The problem is that tubs that are labeled as Oat based Yogurt actually contain an almond-based yogurt product, so almonds are not listed on the label. The recalled item is Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Yogurt that is packaged in 24 ounce tubs. The flavor is plain. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 7-13733-03918-5, and the lot code is 2002. The product is also called True Goodness by Meijer Oat-Based Plain Yogurt Alternative.

If you bought this product and are allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the yogurt away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Allergies to tree nuts typically include symptoms such as itching at the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath.