Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes With Dijon Mustard Sauce Recalled

by

Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes With Dijon Mustard Sauce is being recalled because the product may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is World Variety Produce Inc.

The recalled product was sold in the produce departments of retail stores in these states: Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

The recalled item is Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that is packaged in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. The package weight is Net Weight 1 pound 1.7 ounces (502 grams). The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0-45255-15221-0. And the best if used by dates printed on the product label are 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22, 10/01/22, and 10/09/22.

If you bought this item with those specific numbers and dates, and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.