Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There have been no reports of illness received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Rushdi Food Industries, an Israeli based manufacturer.

The recalled product is Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini (squeezable) that is packaged in 10.9 ounce bottles. The UPC number stamped on the label is 858313006208 and the expiration date is 3/28/23.

The tahini was distributed in retail stores in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as through Walmart stores nationwide in the first two weeks of May 2022. The company believes that there is an “extremely low” chance that any affected product is still available for purchase.

The recall was triggered when the company was notified by the FDA and the West Virginia Department of Health that the one lot of the product was potentially contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. The company immediately notified all stores who had purchased the product to remove it from their shelves. The facility reviews its cleaning procedures, environmental monitoring program results, process flow, and possible root of contamination with no positive findings.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number and expiration date, do not use it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.