Morasch Meats Diced Beef Recalled For Possible E. coli O157:H7

Morasch Meats Diced Beef is being recalled for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. There are no confirmed reports of illnesses related to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Morasch Meats of Portland, Oregon.

The recalled product is raw frozen diced beef. It was produced on August 24, 2022. The item is 30 pound box packages that contain Beef Diced 3/10# bags. The case code on the product is FM010152, the lot code that is stamped on the label is 082422, and the date 8/24/2022 is printed on the case label. Each case has three 10 pound vacuum-sealed, clear plastic bags of the diced beef.

The product has the establishment number “EST. 4102” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The beef was shipped to distributors in Oregon for further distribution to restaurants and other institutional users.

The problem was discovered by the USDA during a review of testing results. The results showed that the beef was positive for the E. coli O157:H7 pathogen.

FSIS thinks that Morasch Meats diced beef may be in restaurant and institutional freezers. All establishments are urged to not serve this product, even if thoroughly cooked, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIs is conducting recall effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying customers about this recall. They are also ensuring that steps are taken so this product is no longer available to consumers.