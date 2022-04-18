More Poppy Seeds Recalled For Possible Salmonella in Canada

by

More poppy seeds have been recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. Various brands are included in this recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled products include Grainworks brand that were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and online. Those products include Grainworks Organic Poppy Seeds in 500 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 6 27544 10863 6 and the lot number is 7788-08. Also recalled is Grainworks Organic Poppy Seeds in 1.5 kilogram packages, with UPC number 6 27544 10864 3 and lot number 7788-08. Finally, Grainworks Organic Poppy Seeds in 11.34 kilogram packages is recalled. That UPC number is 6 27544 10862 9 and the lot number is 7788-08.

Moulin Abénakis Organic Poppy Seeds are recalled, in 400 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 0 67486 10904 7. All lots starting with 20, 21, or 22 are included in this recall. This product was sold in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Finally, no brand name Poppy Seeds are recalled. The product packaged in 300 gram containers, with UPC number 6 28384 90432 7 and lot number 112033113-07 12/16 was sold at Oak Manor Organic, located at 756907 Oxford County Road #5, in Tavistock, Ontario. And Organic Poppy Seeds with no brand name, packaged in variable size packages, and with no UPC number, was sold at Sunnyside Natural Market, located at 338 – 10th Street NW, Unit 10, in Calgary, Alberta. All packages sold from May 21, 2021 to April 13, 2022 are included in that last product recall.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.