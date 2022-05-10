More Poppy Seeds Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

More poppy seeds have been recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. These two recalls were posted on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. These recalls were triggered by CFIA inspection activities.

The first recall is for organic poppy seeds that were sold in variable size packages because they are sold in bulk. There is no UPC number on the product. All packages sold from March 16, 2022 up to and including April 4, 2022 are included in this recall. These poppy seeds were sold at Healthy Planet – Markham, at 8567 McCowan Road, Unit #2, in Markham, Ontario.

The second recall is for organic poppy seeds, also sold in variable size packages because they were available in the bulk bin. All packages sold up to and including April 16, 2022 are included in the recall. They were sold at Bulk Basket, located at 401 20th Street West in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be notified through updated food recall warnings. The government is making sure that industry is removing these poppy seeds from the market.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.