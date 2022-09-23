Mother’s Touch Baby Formula Recalled After FDA Warning

by

Mother’s Touch Baby Formula has been voluntarily recalled after the FDA released a warning on September 16, 2022 that the product did not conform to the FDA’s infant formula standards.

This information was provided by Mother’s Touch to retail consignees where the product was available for purchase at the retail level. The recall notice will be posted at a prominent location at these stores: Scenic Ridge Foods in Loganton, Pennsylvania; Hillside Bulk Foods in Gap, Pennsylvania; and Creekside Foods in Kinzers, Pennsylvania. The product was also available for purchase from the Mother’s Touch web site.

Mother’s Touch is advising parents and caregivers who have unused containers of their formula to return them to the place of purchase. But the FDA is recommending that consumers who have the product should stop feeding it to their children immediately and should throw it away.

This formula was marketed as an infant formula when it did not provide the required pre-market notification to the FDA. The FDA also says that the formula does not meet nutrient requirements for seven nutrients that infants need. This can cause nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants.

The product is below the minimum levels required for these nutrients: protein linoleum acid, calcium, sodium, potassium, and chloride. And it is above the maximum level allowed for iron. If an infant takes in too much iron, they can suffer from deceased growth, diarrhea, impaired cognitive and motor development, and an altered gut microbiota.

If you have been feeding your child this formula and are concerned about his or her health, contact your doctor. You can report the problem to the FDA through their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.