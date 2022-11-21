Mounet Group Labneh Cheese Recalled in Canada For Botulism

by

Mounet Group Labneh Cheese is being recalled in Canada because the packaging may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that produces the botulism toxin. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Group Mounet Inc.

This cheese was sold in Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is Mounet Group Labneh cheese, which is soft unripened cheese packaged in olive oil. The product is sold in 350 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 16833 53867 4. The codes on the product are: Prod: 2021/08/15 Exp: 2023/08/15.

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s inspection activities. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. And the government is verifying that the company is removing this recalled product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of botulism food poisoning usually occur within a few hours of eating food contaminated with the toxin. Those symptoms can include double vision, blurred vision, dilated pupils, drooping eyelids, and difficulty focusing your eyes. Patients can also experience difficulty speaking, facial muscle weakness, a frozen expression, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, and slow reflexes. Gastrointestinal symptoms can include diarrhea or constipation, nausea, and vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor immediately.