Mr. Right Keampferia Galanga Powder Recalled For Contamination

Mr. Right Keampferia Galanga Powder is being recalled in Canada for possible contamination. This product is associated with illnesses. It is also known as sand ginger. The recalling firm is Ka Wing Hong.

This recall was issued because the product is contaminated with aconite, which comes from the roots of the Monkshood or Wolfsbane plant. This plant is poisonous. It is sometimes used in Chinese herbal medicine after the toxin is removed.

Food contaminated with aconite will not look or smell spoiled and it will not have a strange taste or texture. Symptoms of aconite poisoning include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, and irregular heartbeat. This toxin can cause death. Symptom onset is rapid and there is no specific antidote for this toxin.

The product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold in other provinces. It is associated with an illness cluster at a restaurant in Markham, Ontario.

The recalled product is Mr Right Keampferia Galanga Powder that is packaged in 454 gram plastic bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 69 892102 8038, the product code that is on the package is AT154, and the code is CAAJ13.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item.

If you ate this product and got sick, see your doctor. Supportive palliative care is the only medical treatment that is offered for this illness.