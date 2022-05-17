Mrs. Miller’s Bacon Jam Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Mrs. Miller’s Bacon Jam is being recalled for soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Two types of the jam are recalled: Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Jams of Fredericksburg, Ohio.

The two bacon jam products are packaged in 9 ounce glass jars. They were for sale from April 1, 2019 through May 9, 2022 online and at these retailers:

Ashery Country Store 8922 State Route 241, Fredericksburg, OH 44627

Mrs Miller’s Homemade Noodles 9140 CR 192 Fredericksburg, OH 44627

Cracklin Pig Rosters Roasters PO Box 450 Berlin OH 44610

Hillside Orchard PO Box 281 Hinckley, OH 44233

Kountry Kin Crafts 902 Planing Mill St Caldwell OH 43724

German Village PO Box 223 Berlin, OH 44610

Amish Originals 8 N State St Westerville, OH 43081-2114

Country Hills Market 8229 County Road 201 Fredericksburg, OH 44627

Amish Door Market PO Box 215 Wilmot, OH 44689

Hershberger’s Farm Market 5452 St Rt 557 Millersburg, OH 44654

Bunker Hill Cheese 6005 CR 77 Millersburg, OH 44654

Chuck Lager 4500 New Linden Hall Rd Pike Creek, DE 19808 609-351-4617

Steiner’s Furniture LLC 10722 NW Grand Ave Sun City, AZ 85351 602 568 1149

Doak Distributing LLC Elmira MI

Maria Sobas 2461 Timbers Edge Ln Columbus OH 43235 9375376163

Bork Farms 537 Neal Rd. Homer City Pa. 15748

Anne’s Mercantile 3825 N Cramer St Shorewood, WI 53211 7196472224

Burton Farms General Store 425 Conover Blvd W Conover, NC 28613 704 530 4372

Marie Bakers Gift Shop PO Box 75 Longville, MN 56655

Kidd’s Quality Merchandise 849 Midway Road Alum creek, WV 25003 Orchard Farm Stand 3350 NE Catawba Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452

Mountain Witch Tea Company 40641 Big Bear Blvd Big Bear Lake, CA 93215

The Pantry 2122 US 92 Auburndale, FL 33823 863 206 3646

Garden Market 4660 Hwy 119 Montevallo, AL 35115

Floyd’s on 60 5830 Davis Creek Rd, Barboursville, WV 25504

Nagel Farm Stand 39491 Parson’s Rd Grafton, OH 44044

Farmers Meats & Deli 304 552 6643 Cambridge True Value 115 North Ashland St Cambridge, MN 55008

New Creation Farm 12126 Clark Rd Chardon, OH 44024

J&J Sales 5770 Spring Grove Dr Solon, OH 44139

Streb’s General Store 4369 OH-39, Millersburg, OH 44654

B & S Meat Packaging 1007 Heber Springs Rd Batesville AR 72501

Amish & Sofa City Outlet 3383 Hickory Blvd, Hudson NC 28638

Bay 15 115 N Ashland St Cambridge MN 55008

Bargain Depot USA Florida

Stirgwolt & Associates 2439 Coltsbridge Dr Lewis Center, OH 43035 Beekers General Store 226 E. Front St PO Box 273 Pemberville, OH 43450

Mountainside Exchange 1325 Washington St Clarkesville, GA 30523 706 389 8441

Jabella’s Roadside Market PO Box 133 Wilmot, OH 44689

Nana’s Crackers & Pretzels Louisiana

Walnut Creek Foods PO Box 240 Walnut Creek, OH 44687

Miller’s Farm Market 7396 US HWY 97 Peshastin , Wa. 98847 509-669-1585

Quiet Harmony Ranch 10684 Morrison Mikesell Rd New Paris, OH 45347

The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. If you bought these Mrs. Miller’s Bacon Jam products and are allergic to soy, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.