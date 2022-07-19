Natierra Freeze Dried Blueberries Recalled For Lead

by

Natierra Freeze Dried Blueberries are being recalled because the product contains lead, a heavy metal, in amounts above the FDA’s recommended limits based on the serving size on the item’s nutritional facts panel. No reports of adverse events have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is BrandStorm Inc.

People with high lead blood levels may show no symptoms, but they may be experiencing damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Acute lead poisoning can include symptoms such as abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urine output. Children are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead poisoning, with possible permanent damage to the central nervous system. The effects of lead poisoning depend on the amount consumed, the duration of exposure, and the age of the person.

The recalled product is Natierra Organic Freeze Dried Blueberries that are packaged in 1.2 ounce packages, which is a single serving. The product was sold in the United States in retail stores and online. The problem is limited to two batches of this product: Lot 2021363-1, with Best By Date: 12/2024 and UPC number 812907011160; and Lot 2022026-1, with Best By Date: 01/2025 and UPC number 812907011160.

The blueberries are packaged in a white and blue pouch with the Natierra brand and logo. The manufacturer details and the lot number are on the bottom right of the pouch.

The recall was triggered after testing was conducted by a lab in Maryland. The original heavy metal reports for that crop year showed no presence of lead or cause for batch testing, but after more investigation the company found that the product came from Lithuania, and “aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary.” The packing site is now implementing mandatory batch testing.

If you purchased Natierra Freeze Dried Blueberries, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a sealed bag, or take it back to the store where you bought it.