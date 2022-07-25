Natural Grocers Organic Amaranth Grain Recalled For Salmonella

by

Natural Grocers Organic Amaranth Grain is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets of Lakewood, Colorado.

The recalled product is Natural Grocers Organic Amaranth Grain that is packaged in 1 pound clear plastic bags with the “Natural Grocers” label. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 000080125501. Only packages with the following pack dates are included in this recall: 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194. The pack date is located on the lower left-hand side of the label near the USDA Organic seal.

The amaranth was sold in Natural Grocers’ stores that are located in these states: Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

This recall was triggered when the company was told by its supplier that there may be Salmonella in specific lots of the amaranth. If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

The symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually take six hours to six days to manifest. Most people experience a fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.