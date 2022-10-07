Nature’s Best Cheddar Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Nature’s Best cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese and Zavat Chalav mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and combinations of those cheeses are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the companies to date in connection with the consumption of these cheeses. There are actually two recalls of products under these brand names. The recalling company is Gaton’s Foods Dairy.

The first recall was issued on October 4, 2022. It is for Nature’ Best Light Mozzarella in 800 gram packages, with UPC number 6 80852 00184 6 and codes 22116 Best Before: 2023/01/20; Zavat Chalav Light Mozzarella Thins in 150 gram packages, with UPC number 6 80852 91089 6 and codes 22116 Best Before: 23/01/20; and Zavat Chalav Shredded Light Mozzarella in 800 gram packages with UPC number 6 8085 291044 5 and codes 22116 Best Before 2023/01/21. They were sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level and may have been sold elsewhere in Canada. This recall was triggered by the company.

The second recall was issued on October 6, 2022. It is for Nature’s Best Shredded Cheese Cheddar in 800 gram (3 x 267 gram) packages with UPC number 6 80852 00122 88 and codes 22084 Best Before: 2023/01/20; Nature’s Best Cheddar Cheese Cheddar Mozzarella in 800 gram (3 x 267 gram) packages with UPC number 6 80852 00187 7 and codes 9921463 Best Before: 2023/01/21; and Nature’s Best Sliced Cheese Cheddar in 170 gram packages with UPC number 6 80852 00202 7 and codes 22111 Best Before: 23/01/20.

Also recalled is Zavat Chalav Shredded Cheese Mozzarella in 800 gram packages, with UPC number 6 80852 91044 5 and codes 22120 Best Before: 20213/01/20; Zavat Chalav Shredded Cheese Cheddar & Mozzarella in 800 gram packages with UPC number 6 80852 91045 2 and codes 9921463 Best Before: 2023/01/21; and Zavat Chalav Sliced Cheese Cheddar Thins in 150 gram packages with UPC number 6 80852 91086 5 and codes 22111 Best Before: 23/01/20. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

These products were also sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level and may have been sold in other provinces and terrireotires. You can see pictures of all of these product labels at the CFIA web site.

If you bought any of these cheeses, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook or bake with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Throw the cheeses away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.