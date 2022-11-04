Nestle Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Nestle Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. More specifically, there may be soft plastic film in the product, which can pose a choking hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Nestle USA of Arlington, Virginia.

The recalled product is Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough that is packaged in plastic tubs. The recall is isolated to three batches of the tubs that were produced from August 1 to August 3, 2022. The product was sold in retail stores nationwide. This recall does not include any other Nestle Toll House products, including other varieties of edible cookie dough or ready to bake cookie dough.

The item has batch codes of 22135554RR, 22145554RR, and 22155554RR, with the corresponding best by dates of 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023, and 1/30/2023. This recall was issued out of an abundance of caution after some consumers contacted the company about this issue. A separate and unrelated recall for Nestle Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge filling was recently initiated.

If you purchased these Nestle chocolate chip cookie dough tubs, with those batch codes and best by dates, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.