O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn Recalled For Undeclared Milk

O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Snak King Corporation.

The recalled product is O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn that is packaged in 5 ounce bags. The best if used by dates, which are located on the front of the package on the upper right side, are 9/24/2022 (September 24, 2022) and 9/25/2022 (September 25, 2022). And the UPC number stamped on the label is 079893 403038. The recall has been issued because of cross-contamination with a milk allergen.

The popcorn was sold in ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions stores in these states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.

If you purchased this product at those locations, and with those best by dates and that UPC number, and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.