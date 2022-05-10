Olympia Provisions Mortadella Recalled For Undeclared Allergen

by

Olympia Provisions Mortadella is being recalled because it contains pistachios, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to tree nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Olympia Meats of Portland, Oregon.

About 862 pounds of this product are recalled. The ready to eat pork deli meat product is packaged in a container that is labeled as Mortadella Classica, but it actually contains Mortadella with pistachios. The product was produced on February 10 and February 13, 2022. It was sold in Maine, Oregon, and Washington through retail and foodservice outlets.

The recalled item is 4 pound vacuum packed chubs of Olympia Provisions Mortadella Classica with Garlic & Spices. The best by dates for this item are 06-13-2022 nd 07-14-2022. The batch codes for the product are 0422 and 0402. The mortadella has the establishment number “EST. 39928” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS about a retail consumer complaint that the product contained pistachios. FSIS is concerned that some of this product could be in consumers’ home refrigerators.

If you purchased this specific item and cannot consume pistachios or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away, after first double bagging it, in a secure garbage can. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.