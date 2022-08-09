Oysters and Paneer Cheese Recalled in Canada For Generic E. coli

by

Oysters and paneer cheese are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with generic E. coli. This pathogen is not a specific health threat, but may indicate contamination with fecal material. Testing for this type of pathogen is a form of process control. The recalling firms are Mother Dairy CA and A.C. Covert Distributors/True North Seafood Company.

The first recall is for Mother Dairy brand Paneer cheese. The issue is the possible presence of non-pathogenic E. coli bacteria. The recalled product is Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese that is packaged in 340 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 98708 98763 3. The code is the best by date BB 2022/10/23. It was sold in Alberta at the retail level.

The second recall is for Sober Island OG oysters. They were sold in Nova Scotia at the retail level and were also sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. Oysters are often eaten raw, so this is a concern. The recalled product is Sober Island OG Oysters that were sold in variable weight packages. There is no UPC number for this product. The code on the label is PO077656.

If you purchased either this paneer cheese or the oysters with those specific codes and numbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in sealed or double bagged packages inside a secure garbage can so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.