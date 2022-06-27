Panera Southwest Corn Chowder Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Panera Southwest Corn Chowder is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No consumer complaints or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall. The recalling firm is Blount Fine Foods of Fall River, Massachusetts.

One single lot of the Panera Southwest Corn Chowder is included in this recall, about 2,569 cases total. The recalled product is packaged in 16 ounce containers. The lot number printed on the label is 042122-2K. The use by date for this item is 6/30/22. The UPC number for this product is 077958690812. The lot number and use by date are on the bottom of each container. The problem was discovered at a grocery store during the restocking process.

This soup is only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of select retail grocery stores in these states: California, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The soup was not sold at any Panera bakery-cafe.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, don’t eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.