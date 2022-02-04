PC Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda Recalled For Possible Glass

by

PC Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda is being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination in the form of glass pieces. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The recalling firm is Loblaw Companies Ltd.

The soda was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is PC Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda that is packaged in 200 ml bottles. There are four bottles in each package. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 60383 02157 3. And the codes stamped on th product label are P 2021 SE 24 BB/MA 2023 SE 2, which means that the best for date is March 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the government will notify the public through updated food recall warnings posted on the CFIA recall web page. The CFIA is making sure that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this PC Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda with that UPC number and best by date, do not consume it. You can throw it away after first double bagging it or wrapping it in a sealed container. Put it in a secure trash can with a tight lid so other people can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store or location where you purchased it for a full refund.