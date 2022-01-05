Pet Advent Calendars Recalled by ALDI For Possible Choking Hazard

by

ALDI is recalling two kinds of Pet Advent Calendars that were sold in their stores for a possible choking hazard. This recall is in association with Pet Brands Products LLC. Consumer complaints received by the company prompted this recall. The affected products have been removed from store shelves.

No other ALDI products are affected by this recall. The recall notice did not state whether or not any pet injuries have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The product is an advent calendar that contains cat and dog treats.

There are two recalled products. The first is Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar, in a 5.15 ounce box. The UPC number that is stamped on that label is 4099100267754. All best if used by dates are recalled. Also recalled is Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar, also packaged in a 5.15 ounce box. The UPC number for that product is 4099100267747. All best if used by dates are included in this recall as well. No photos of the recalled pet advent calendar products were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased either of these pet advent calendars, stop using them immediately and do not give the treats inside to your cat or dog. You can throw the pet advent calendars away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can so other animals can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.