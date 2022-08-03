PF Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli Recalled For Egg

by

PF Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli is being recalled because it contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Conagra Brands, Inc. of Russellville, Arkansas.

The product is labeled as beef and broccoli but actually contains orange chicken, which does use egg in the formulation. The item was produced on May 26 and 27, 2022. The recalled product is 22 ounce plastic bag packages that contain PF Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli. The lot code that is stamped on the label is 5006 2146 2012. The best by date for this item is May 21, 2023.

The meal has the establishment number P115 on the side panel above the nutrition facts label. It was shipped to retail locations nationwide. This recall does not include any product that was sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ freezers. The USDA is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying their customers about this recall and that it is no longer available for consumers to buy.

Please check your freezer carefully. If you bought this item and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.