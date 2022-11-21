Phil’s Power Pancakes Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Phil’s Power Pancakes in five varieties are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Phil’s Power Pancake of Costa Mesa, California.

The recalled product is Phil’s Power Pancakes that are sold in 5 ounce packages of individually wrapped pancakes. The pancakes are sold in five varieties: Mango, Raspberry, Cranberry, Dates, and Chocolate Chip Hempseed. They were sold locally in Orange County and Los Angeles, California at various gyms and markets. The pancakes were sold in refrigerated cases at those venues.

The individually wrapped pancakes are in clear plastic packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 37654 48372 5. All of these products that are currently on the market are subject to this recall. No images of the products were provided on the recall notice.

All five varieties of these pancakes contain rye flour that has 1% wheat. The labels on the products state “wheat free.” The new labels will read “99% wheat free.”

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the pancakes away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.