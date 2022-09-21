Please Don’t Cook Your Chicken In NyQuil!

by

Another potentially dangerous and definitely irresponsible TikTok video has gone viral. This one gives details on how to cook chicken in NyQuil, an over-the-counter cold medicine. The FDA has condemned this practice, and not just because it’s disgusting. This practice can be dangerous.

The FDA says that any social media challenges involving medicines are dangerous because they do not use these products in the manner for which they are intended. Many of these TikTok “challenges” show people misusing nonprescription, or over the counter, medications and then encouraging viewers to do the same.

The challenge encouraging people to cook chicken in NyQuil, which contains the drugs acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine, is unsafe because cooking that product will make all of those active ingredients much more concentrated beyond safe limits. Heating can also change the medicine in other ways.

Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the vapors during the cooking process could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. Inhaling the fumes may also damage your lungs. Someone could take a dangerously high amount of cough and cold medicine without realizing it.

Other TikTok challenges about OTC medications have led to people going to the emergency room. Some people have died. The FDA has warned the public about taking high doses of these drugs before.

To protect yourself and your kids, first of all, don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil. Second, keep all medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, away from kids. Lock them up to prevent accidental overdose. Talk to your kids about the dangerous of misusing any type of drug.

And use common sense. No food should ever be cooked in any type of medication.