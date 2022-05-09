Pop’s Que and Stew Frozen Stew Products Recalled

by

Pop’s Que and Stew frozen stew products are being recalled for lack of inspection. These items were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. About 12,472 pounds of frozen stew products are included in this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Pop’s Que and Stew of Opelika, Alabama.

The recalled Brunswick stew products were produced on various dates ranging from May 2020 to May 2022. They include 30 ounce tubs containing Pop’s HOMEMADE BRUNSWICK STEW with sell by dates through November 30, 2022, and 59 ozunce zippered plastic bags containing the Pop’s Que and Stew Brunswick stew product with no other identifying company or product information on the label.

These items do not have the USDA mark of inspection becasue Pop’s Que and Stew is not a federally inspected establishment. The stew products were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. Officials determine that the Brunswick stew products did not have the mark of inspection and were made in a facility that was not inspected by the USDA.

FSIS believes that some of these products may be in consumers’ freezers. If you have purchased these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.