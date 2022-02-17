Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Tim Hortons Emerald Park, Saskatchewan

by

There is a possible hepatitis A exposure at Tim Hortons restaurant in Emerald Park, Saskatchewan in Canada, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). A food service employee tested positive for the virus. The employee assisted with all meal preparation at Tim Hortons at 20 Great Plains Road in Emerald Park, Saskatchewan from January 27 through February 10, 2022. The food handler did wear gloves so the risk of transmission is low, but it does exist.

Since the restaurant is located along a major trans-Canada travel route, many people may have been exposed to the virus. Anyone who ate at that location during that time frame should contact HealthLine at 811 for more information.

If you ate at that restaurant from February 3, 2022 to February 10, 2022 you can gt a hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccination to protect you. If you at there from January 27 to February 2, 2022, however, it may be too late to get the shot, since it is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure. You should contact your doctor and monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A for the next 50 days.

Those symptoms include loss of appetite, fever, lethargy, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, abdominal pain especially in the upper right quadrant, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes.

If you do get sick, see your doctor. Hepatitis A affects the liver and can have serious consequences for anyone with liver disease. And anyone who is infected can pass on the virus for two weeks before they even know they are sick.

The best way to stop the transmission of this virus is to get vaccinated. People should also stay home if they are ill, especially with a diarrheal illness. And everyone should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating and before preparing food for others.