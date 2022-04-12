Salmonella Found in International Marketplace Ground Beef in Utah

by

UPDATED: Ground beef contaminated with Salmonella enterica that was produced by International Marketplace in Midvale, Utah has been pulled from store shelves, according to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF). While news reports claim that there are illnesses associated with this issue, Bailee Woolstenhulme, Information officer for UDAF, told Food Poisoning Bulletin that no illnesses have been confirmed at this time. A foodborne illness investigation is underway, according to a UDAF press release. The ground beef was sold at the International Marketplace store in March 2022.

Testing conducted by UDAF found Salmonella enterica in ground beef samples taken from that store on March 31, 2022. More products were tested on that day, and there were presumptive positives from those samples as well. More testing is underway at this time.

Officials say that any ground beef products that were produced by International Marketplace from March 22, 2022 to March 31, 2022, may be contaminated with the pathogen. If you purchased ground beef products from that store during that time frame, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination.

You can throw the ground beef away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure garbage can or you can take it back to that store for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the ground beef.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can take six hours to six days to appear after infection. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. While most people recover from this illness without medical attention, some, especially those in high risk groups, can become ill enough to require hospitalization.

This outbreak is also a good reminder to thoroughly cook all ground beef to 160°F before serving. Ground beef can contain pathogens such as Salmonella and E. coli that can make you very sick.

If you ate ground beef purchased from International Marketplace in Midvale, Utah in March 2022, and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this possible Utah Salmonella outbreak.