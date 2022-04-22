Produce Packaging Grain Bowls Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Produce Packaging is recalling two varieties of their grain bowls, Red Curry Grain Bowl and Barcelona Vinaigrette Grain Bowl, because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

The recalled products are Red Curry Grain Bowl and Barcelona Vinaigrette Grain Bowl. These items were distributed to retail stores in Ohio and Illinois. You can identify the recalled products by their “best if used by” dates of 4/12/22 to 4/20/22.

If you purchased these products and are allergic to wheat, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with no warning. The symptoms of a wheat allergy include swelling, irritation, or itching of the mouth, hives, itchy rash, or swelling of the skin, nasal congestion, headache, stomach cramps, nausea, and diarrhea. Symptoms of celiac disease include bloating, chronic diarrhea, constipation, pain in the abdomen, lactose intolerance, and pain in the abdomen.