Public Health Alert For Jet High Summer Sausage For Foreign Material

A public health alert has been issued for Jet High Summer Sausage and Fantasma’s Summer Sausage because these products may be contaminated with foreign materials, more specifically pieces of plastic. A recall was not requested because these products are no longer available in stores for purchase.

These plastic pieces pose a choking and mouth injury hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of any injuries or illnesses relating to the consumption of these products.

The recalled fully cooked summer sausage products were produced on July 13, 2022. They include 1-pound chubs containing Jet High Prairie Meats Summer Sausage with the lot code 220715 printed on the label, and 1 pound chubs of Fantasma’s finest Summer Sausage with the lot code 220715 on the label. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

These products have the establishment number “EST. 31865” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri. The sausages were also sold online.

FSIS thinks that these sausages may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased Jet High Summer Sausage or Fantasma Summer Sausage. If you did, you can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.