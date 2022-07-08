Public Health Alert For Manteca Rendered Pork Fat For No Inspection

by

A public health alert has been issued for Manteca Rendered Pork Fat because it was produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA). A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The pork fat was produced on various dates from November 26, 2021 to April 29, 2022. The product subject to the public health alert is 1.8 pound plastic containers of Manteca Rendered Pork Fat Don Panchito. The product has the establishment number “EST. 19900” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pork fat was shipped to a warehouse distributor in the Bronx in New York.

FSIS was notified by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets that the product was produced and introduced into commerce without being inspected. That makes the pork fat misbranded because of the unauthorized used of the mark of inspection.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or pantries. If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.