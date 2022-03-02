Public Health Alert for Ready to Eat Meat Products For Wheat

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for ready to eat meat products (beef sticks and snack items) that contain an FDA-regulated seasoning mix made with wheat that was not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The seasoning mix manufacturer is PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin.

You can see the full list of recalled products at the USDA web site. The products are from various establishments and include the establishment numbers “EST. 44972,” “EST. 46312,” or “EST. 44869” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The retail products from “EST. M-47484” do not have a USDA mark of inspection. Some of the products were distributed nationwide.

Some of the recalled items include 1.0 ounce plastic packages of Wyoming Authentic Honey BBQ Seasoned Angus Beef Stick with best by dates of 1/14/23 and lot numbers 22014210 or 22014110, HBBQ Sticks sold to consumers in generic bags in Wisconsin, 8 ounce packages of LeRoy Meats & Catering Honey BBQ Snack Sticks with dates of 12/07/22 or 01/03/23, and 2 ounce cryovac packages of Smokehouse Honey BBQ Flavors Meat Snack Sticks with dates of August 10, 2022, August 17, 2022, September 7, 2022, or September 15, 2022, among others.

The problem was discovered when the FSIS inspected establishments and received notification that the seasoning mix may contain undeclared wheat. FSIS and FDA are coordinating on this problem.

Please check that list of items subject to the public health alert, which also has product images, to see if you purchased any of these items. If you did, and you cannot consume wheat for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw the items away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.