Public Health Alert For Spicy Catfish Stew Imported From Korea

A public health alert for Spicy Catfish Stew that was imported from Korea has been issued but the USDA. This product includes siluriformes, the technical name for catfish, which are not eligible for import into the United States from that country. A recall wasn’t requested because the product is no longer available for purchase in stores. The importing company is Grand BM Corporation of Carlstadt, New Jersey.

The frozen, ready to cook product was imported on various dates ranging from September 2021 through May 2022. The recalled item is 2.42 pound plastic containers that contain “Spicy Catfish Stew,” with “Imported by Grand BK Corp.” printed on the label. The product labels are written in the Korean language. And this product does not have a USDA mark of inspection.

The soup was shipped to retail locations in these states: Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. It was also sold through internet sales nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported foods. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions in connection with the consumption of this product.

FSIS is concerned that some of this stew may be frozen in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have it. If you did buy it, do not eat it. Discard it immediately, either by throwing it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.